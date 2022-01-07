Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.10.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

