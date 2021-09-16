Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ): Price Now Near $36.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CSIQ

Currently, CSIQ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (1.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, CSIQ ranks 85th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CSIQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CSIQ’s price is down $-0.76 (-2.02%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Canadian Solar Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CSIQ: Daily RSI Analysis CSIQ’s RSI now stands at 26.7016.

CSIQ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

