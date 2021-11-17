Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ): Price Now Near $40.01; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CSIQ

At the time of this writing, CSIQ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.72%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, CSIQ ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CSIQ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CSIQ’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.02%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Canadian Solar Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CSIQ: Daily RSI Analysis For CSIQ, its RSI is now at 98.4615.

CSIQ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market