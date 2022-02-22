Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Body

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

