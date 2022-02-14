Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $1.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Candlestick Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234,096 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG opened at $149.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $159.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

