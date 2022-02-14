Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $7.18 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,033,000 after purchasing an additional 139,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

CL stock opened at $79.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

