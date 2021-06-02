Canon Inc (CAJ): Price Now Near $23.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CAJ
At the time of this writing, CAJ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
CAJ ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.
CAJ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, CAJ’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.3%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CAJ has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Canon Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on CAJ may find value in this recent story: Designed for Outstanding Service Efficiency, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series are Added to Canon U.S.A. Product Portfolio As organizations begin to transition to increased presence in physical office locations, the implementation of reliable, efficient office technology becomes even more important. To support this need, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to introduce the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C5800 Series1 and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 6800 Series2 multifunction printers (MFPs).
For CAJ News Traders
