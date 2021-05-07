Canon Inc (CAJ): Price Up $0.35 (1.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CAJ

At the time of this writing, CAJ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.25%) from the hour prior. CAJ has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Consumer Goods stocks, CAJ ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CAJ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CAJ’s price is up $0.35 (1.49%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Canon Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

