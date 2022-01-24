Canoo Inc (GOEV): Price Now Near $5.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for GOEV

Currently, GOEV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-1.75%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as GOEV has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

GOEV ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

GOEV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, GOEV’s price is down $-0.22 (-3.97%) from the day prior. GOEV has seen its price go down 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Canoo Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For GOEV, its RSI is now at 0.

GOEV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

