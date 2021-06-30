Canopy Growth Corp (CGC): Price Now Near $24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CGC

At the moment, CGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. CGC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, CGC ranks 250th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CGC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CGC’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.32%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CGC has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on CGC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Canopy Growth Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.