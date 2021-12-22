Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 8.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 124,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,140,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

