Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.15 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

