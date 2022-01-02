Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,624,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 182,916 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

