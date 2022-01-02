Capital Analysts LLC Sells 28 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $439.02 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $437.16 and a 200 day moving average of $421.76.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?