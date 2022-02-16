Capital International Sarl Buys 13,111 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

