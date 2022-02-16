Capital International Sarl Has $578,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

