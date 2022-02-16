Capital International Sarl Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Bunge were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

