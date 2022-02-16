Capital International Sarl Sells 38,248 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Capital International Sarl lowered its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,248 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

