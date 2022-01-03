Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,640 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $157,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.98 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

