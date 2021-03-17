Capital One Financial Corp (COF): Price Now Near $127.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for COF

Currently, COF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.34 (-1.04%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that COF has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

COF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, COF’s price is down $-4.02 (-3.03%) from the day prior. COF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Capital One Financial Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For COF News Traders

Investors and traders in COF may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Deere & Co, Capital One Financial and ConocoPhillips

The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Deere & Co, Capital One Financial and ConocoPhillips

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market