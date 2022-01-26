Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

