Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

CPLP stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: CD Ladder