Capital Research Global Investors Buys 27,083 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $155,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 191,007 shares during the last quarter.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

