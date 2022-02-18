Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,634 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in InnovAge were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 449,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

INNV opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.13 million and a PE ratio of 60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INNV. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).