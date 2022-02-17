Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $101,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SU stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

