Capital Research Global Investors Sells 134,241 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,395,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134,241 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.13% of Apple worth $3,027,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

AAPL opened at $167.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).