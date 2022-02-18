Capital Research Global Investors Sells 2,295 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $62,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 17,828 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,434,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,046.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

PCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

