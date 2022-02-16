Capital Research Global Investors Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.21% of Costco Wholesale worth $410,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $513.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

