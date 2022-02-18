Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 76,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $816,528.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $360,765.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,314 shares of company stock worth $10,786,662 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

