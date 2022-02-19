Capital World Investors Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Body

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

