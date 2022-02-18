Capital World Investors Purchases 28,250 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Xometry were worth $40,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,885 shares of company stock worth $8,275,411.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $47.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

