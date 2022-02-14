Capital World Investors Sells 455,319 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,302,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 455,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,554,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

