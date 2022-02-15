Capital World Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,743,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Square were worth $1,137,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.94.

NYSE SQ opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $4,370,486. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

