Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN): Price Down $-0.15 (-1.39)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.09 (-0.83)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CFFN

Currently, CFFN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CFFN has now gone down 24 of the past 30 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, CFFN ranks 123rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CFFN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CFFN’s price is down $-0.15 (-1.39%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CFFN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CFFN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CFFN: Daily RSI Analysis For CFFN, its RSI is now at 0.

CFFN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

