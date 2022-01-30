Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 17,526 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).