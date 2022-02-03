Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPRI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. Capri has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

