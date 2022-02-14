Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $281.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

