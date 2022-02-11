Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ASTR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Astra Space, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

