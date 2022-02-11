Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

Airbnb stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

