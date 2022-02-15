Capula Management Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 67,660 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,408,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,460,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

