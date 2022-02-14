Capula Management Ltd Purchases 240,457 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1,565.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,457 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 9.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

