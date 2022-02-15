Capula Management Ltd Sells 77,135 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,135 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after purchasing an additional 49,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).