Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 92,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

LDOS opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

