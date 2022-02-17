Capula Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capula Management Ltd cut its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 47,756 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of DAR opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

