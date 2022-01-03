Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,198,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,628 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).