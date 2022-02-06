Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

