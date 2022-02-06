Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII opened at $17.78 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles