Cardlytics Inc (CDLX): Price Now Near $72.26; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CDLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.5 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on CDLX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CDLX ranks 276th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

CDLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CDLX’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.26%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Cardlytics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CDLX, its RSI is now at 80.5085.

CDLX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

