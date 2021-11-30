CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE): Price Down $-0.29 (-1.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-1.49)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTRE

At the moment, CTRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

CTRE ranks 126th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CTRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CTRE’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.44%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows CTRE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CTRE: Daily RSI Analysis CTRE’s RSI now stands at 23.0263.

CTRE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For CTRE News Traders

Investors and traders in CTRE may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 46,047 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,202 shares of the real estate investment trusts stock after acquiring an additional 46,047 []

