CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE): Price Now Near $21.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CTRE

Currently, CTRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.6%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CTRE has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CTRE ranks 136th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CTRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CTRE’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.69%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CTRE has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. CareTrust REIT Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CTRE: Daily RSI Analysis For CTRE, its RSI is now at 50.8475.

CTRE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

